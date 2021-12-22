Kean Miller Adds 2 Attorneys to New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller has welcomed eight associate attorneys to its south Louisiana offices. Two of the new additions will work in New Orleans.

“We continue to grow our team to better serve the needs of our clients in the region. We are fortunate to have attracted new legal talent to our offices in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans. These accomplished lawyers allow us to continue to provide the highest quality legal services,” said Linda Perez Clark, the firm’s managing partner.

Amanda Francis and Rachel Gaudet have joined the New Orleans office.

Francis practices with the energy and environmental litigation group. Prior to joining Kean Miller, she was a judicial law clerk at the Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. She earned her J.D. from the Tulane University Law Center in 2020 and her B.A., cum laude, from Tulane University in 2017. While in law school, Francis was a published member of the Tulane Journal of International and Comparative Law.

Gaudet is practicing with the business and corporate, real estate, and commercial litigation groups. She earned her J.D. from Loyola

University New Orleans College of Law in 2014, and her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2011.

Other new Kean Miller associates are Molly Gunnels, Shelley Jourdan Harrison, Mary Katherine Loos, Mary Love, Taylor Ashworth and Ross Roubion.