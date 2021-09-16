Kean Miller Achieves Mansfield Certification Plus Status for 2021

NEW ORLEANS – From Kean Miller:

This month, Kean Miller LLP achieved Mansfield Certification Plus for 2021 after completing the Mansfield Rule 4.0 certification program. This recognition follows its 3.0 certification in 2020 and emphasizes a commitment to improving diversity in the legal industry.

“Kean Miller knows that a culture of inclusion and diversity benefits us, our clients, and the legal industry by incorporating different perspectives and experiences into all that we do. We are proud to be recognized for our active advancement of diverse attorneys and are excited to continue to improve upon our diversity efforts as we pilot Mansfield 5.0.,” said Vic Suane, chair of the firm’s diversity and inclusion council.

Mansfield Rule certification recognizes law firms that actively work to close gender and diversity gaps in the legal profession. The program measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities for mission critical operations and decision-making, such as executive leadership, recruitment, and business development activities. The goal of the Mansfield Rule is to increase the representation of diverse lawyers in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for these opportunities.

“Kean Miller is proud of our historical commitment to diversity and inclusion as a firm. Participating and achieving Mansfield Rule Certification for the second year furthers this longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession,” said Linda Perez Clark, managing partner.

To achieve the Mansfield Rule objectives, Kean Miller established processes and procedures to track and analyze talent pipelines and participated in candid knowledge sharing opportunities with law firms across the country.

Kean Miller is proud to continue its partnership with Diversity Lab through 2022 by participating in the Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification process which launched in July of 2021. This iteration of the Mansfield Rule includes new challenges that will push law firms to boost diversity in their leadership.