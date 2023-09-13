Kea Sherman Joins Van Ness Feldman

NEW ORLEANS — Kea Sherman has joined the New Orleans office of Van Ness Feldman. As policy counsel, she will focus on issues related to energy infrastructure, coastal resiliency, ports, waterways, and the transition to clean energy.

The addition of a New Orleans location follows the recent opening of offices in Baton Rouge and Houston by Van Ness Feldman.

Sherman has been active in public affairs and government relations, including having made a bid for the Louisiana Legislature in 2019. She also helped create Emerge Louisiana and Les Femmes PAC, two statewide political organizations dedicated to advancing female representation in Louisiana government.

“This is one of the most exciting times to be engaged in the energy industry, as we explore ways to decarbonize and strive to meet critical climate goals here in the U.S. and around the world. The expertise of the energy industry in Louisiana has a pivotal role to play in this herculean effort. Likewise, Van Ness Feldman is well positioned to support this effort with decades of experience navigating the specialized needs and challenges of our clients,” said former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, a senior policy advisor with the firm. “I am thrilled to welcome Kea to our team, as she brings a great deal of savvy and enthusiasm to this important work.”

Tanner Johnson, who leads Van Ness Feldman’s Baton Rouge office, added, “We are excited about expanding our team in the Gulf Coast region. I look forward to working with Kea to advance the interests of our clients and to serve the communities where we live and work.”

Ms. Sherman holds a J.D. from the South Texas College of Law and a B.A. in political science from the University of Louisiana.