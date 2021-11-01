Katie Klibert Appointed to Port of South Louisiana Board of Commissioners

RESERVE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Katie Klibert of LaPlace to the Port of South Louisiana Commission. She is filling the position left vacant by Patrick C. Sellars, who passed away on July 22. Klibert is a native of St. John the Baptist Parish and, along with her husband and son, has lived and worked in the River Region for over 20 years.

Klibert is the community relations and business development manager for Reserve Telecommunications. With over 16 years of marketing and public relations experience in the telecommunications industry, she is responsible for keeping RTC connected to the culture and communities that its parent company, REV Broadband, serves.

Klibert currently holds positions on the River Region Chamber of Commerce board, St. John the Baptist Parish Community Action, Civil Service board, and the Louisiana Workforce Development area14 Workforce Investment board chair. She is also a member of GNO Inc.’s NextGen Council, designed to introduce new leadership to GNO Inc., and to develop business leaders with a regional perspective.

“I want to thank my family and friends who have loved and supported me,” said Klibert in a Facebook post about the personal milestone. “In the midst of all of the chaos and destruction that hurricane Ida has caused St. John [the Baptist] Parish and to my home, I still choose to serve.”

“Commissioner Katie Klibert is a welcome addition to the Port of South Louisiana. Her experience in public service and regional business will translate well on the current board,” said Port of South Louisiana Executive Director Paul Aucoin. “She will be an asset to the Port of South Louisiana and we are looking forward to her contribution to our port’s bright future.”

The board once again is comprised of nine members, with three commissioners residing in each parish within the Port’s jurisdiction: D. Paul Robichaux, P. Joey Murray III, and Ryan Burks of St. Charles Parish; Stanley Bazile, Whitney Hickerson, and Robbie LeBlanc of St. James Parish; and Judy B. Songy, Louis A. Joseph, and Katie Klibert of St. John the Baptist Parish.