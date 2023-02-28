Katie Bautsch to Lead Blue Runner Foods

NEW ORLEANS – Blue Runner Foods has announced that Katie Bautsch will be its next president. She will be the first woman to lead the 105-year-old Louisiana canning company.

Bautsch, who has served as Blue Runner’s vice president of operations since 2015, succeeds Richard Thomas, who steered the enterprise for more than 30 years after buying it in 1993.

“Leading one of Louisiana’s most storied food manufacturing companies is an honor. I’m excited to take Blue Runner to new heights with exciting new product lines and expanding our footprints throughout the United States,” said Bautsch in a press release.

Bautsch is a graduate of LSU, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in public relations. Prior to joining Blue Runner, she worked for Cone Communications, a PR firm in Boston, where she managed accounts for General Mills, Jockey and Barbour. Bautsch started at Blue Runner as digital marketing manager and served as administrative general manager.