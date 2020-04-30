Katherine Torres, CIA

In a profession where no two days are the same, each challenge must be met with confident leadership, creative strategizing and a strong focus on communication — all of which are second nature to Katherine Torres.

As a Director of Consulting Services at P&N, Torres guides clients through a broad spectrum of advisory projects, including internal audits, business valuations, strategic planning, process improvement and disaster recovery. No matter the client’s industry or size, Torres challenges her team to design workable solutions to complex problems, and she constantly strives to achieve the highest impact possible.

“I love to see both short- and long-term results of our team’s collective efforts, ranging from watching a client overcome obstacles and achieve goals to observing members of our internal team develop personally and professionally.”

Torres says especially in times of disruption, such as the business impacts of COVID-19, striking a balance between short-term viability and long-term opportunity is critical.

It’s a dynamic undertaking, but Torres says the key to her success — and to success in any career — is simple: “Listen and be heard.”

“Most professionals naturally excel at one or the other, but having the courage and self-awareness to strike a balance between the two helps others place confidence in you as a leader, advisor and mentor,” she says. “This is especially pertinent to women in business, not only as it relates to leading teams and being a community servant, but also in openly communicating to your organization what you need to drive your professional path.”

Her Business

Postlethwaite & Netterville

Her Mission

Uncompromising Quality. Innovative Services. Clearer Paths.

Contact

One Galleria Blvd. Suite 2100

Metairie, LA 70001

Tel: 504.837.5990

pncpa.com