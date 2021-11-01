Katelyn McGibney Joins Stone Pigman as New Associate

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann is pleased to announce the addition of Katelyn McGibney to its New Orleans office.

“We’re excited to welcome Katelyn to our growing team,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “She brings a fresh perspective and we’re looking forward to the knowledge and service she will bring to our clients and the legal community.”

A New Orleans native, McGibney is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she served as the managing editor of the Loyola Law Review and participated in Moot Court.

During her time in law school, McGibney served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Ivan L.R. Lemelle, of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. As a summer associate for multiple law firms, McGibney gained direct experience assisting legal teams in medical malpractice claims and disputes involving employment law and maritime matters.

At Stone Pigman, McGibney will initially focus on business and litigation aspects of the firm.