Kass Bros Appoints Leckert Vice President of Operations

WESTWEGO, La. – Construction company Kass Bros. has announced the appointment of Brad Leckert as vice president of operations. Leckert has more than 22 years of experience in civil construction in the south Louisiana market. Before coming to Kass Brothers, he was a senior manager at Barriere Construction Co., where he specialized in managing overall construction of large civil projects including portions of the Huey P Long Bridge expansion as well as hundreds of other highway and roadway jobs. Leckert received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and his MBA from Loyola University. He is an active member of Louisiana Associated General Contractors as well as other organizations.