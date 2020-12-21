Karam to Take Reins at Parks and Parkways Department

NEW ORLEANS — The City’s Parks and Parkways Department, which manages more than 2,000 acres of New Orleans’ public green space, next week welcomes a new director, Michael Karam, after the retirement of the current director, Ann Macdonald.

“For nearly two decades, Ann Macdonald provided steady leadership that included helping restore New Orleans’ tree canopy after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Ann’s leadership also was pivotal in the passing of last year’s parks millage and subsequent establishment of the Park Partners, an interagency coordinating council, that will coordinate efforts of Parks and Parkways, NORD, City Park and Audubon Institute. While you can never fully replace an Ann Macdonald, we are excited to welcome the leadership that new director Mike Karam will bring to Parks and Parkways. Mike brings years of experience as a tireless advocate most notably as board president of Parkway Partners but also as an attorney with our Code Enforcement department. Ann leaves the department in very capable hands.”