Kamath Joins Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver

NEW ORLEANS — Mithun B. Kamath has joined the law firm Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver. Prior to assuming his new “of counsel” role at the firm, Kamath served as chief administrative officer for the Orleans Parish District Attorney and an assistant district attorney focused on appellate matters. His hiring demonstrates the firm’s investment in building out its white collar, government, internal investigation and appellate practice.

A New Orleans native, Kamath received his J.D. from Columbia Law School and B.A. from Tulane University. In addition to his service at the District Attorney’s office, he helped launch and was the first executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans’ Goldring Family Foundation Center for Jewish-Multicultural Affairs. He also is an adjunct professor at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he teaches “The Intersection of Law, Policy & Politics.”