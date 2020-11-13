Kaleidoscope Kares Donates $50k to Expand WiFi Access for N.O. Students

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart, creator of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, is investing $50k in distance learning support for New Orleans students. Dupart will also host virtual motivational workshops as part of her company’s “#WhatsHot — Bridge the Digital Divide” charitable initiative.

“We appreciate Jesseca Dupart and Kaleidoscope Kares’ donation to the City of New Orleans to expand WiFi access throughout eight recreational community center learning hubs in the City of New Orleans. We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the city’s digital divide, especially during what often has been a ‘virtual school year,’ and families adjusting to a new learning curve. Partnerships like this help our Office of Youth and Families and NORD facilities as they work to bridge that divide,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell at a Nov. 12 event.

“Forty percent of minority homes do not have WiFi to do their homework,” said Dupart. “We are here to help bridge the digital divide. I’m honored to partner with the Mayor’s office for the #What’sHot- Bridge the Digital Divide initiative to provide WiFi to students during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The City estimates that the donation will help 8,000 New Orleans residents have access to WiFi.