K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen to Close Permanently

Diners enjoy a meal while the kitchen crew is hard at work at K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen in 2018. (Photo from Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – One of New Orleans’ most famous restaurants, K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, announced it will be closing permanently.

The restaurant was created by famed chef Paul Prudhomme in 1979. After his death in 2015, his niece Brenda and her husband Paul Miller have been in charge. In a release, they said “the difficult decision to shut down the restaurant came after repeated closings this year due to mandated business restrictions. … We have been blessed and honored to serve our customers who have become family through shared stories, breaking bread with jalapeno cheddar yeast rolls and raised martini glasses. We will also treasure the memories of all of our amazing staff members over the years, knowing that they will carry a piece of K-Paul’s with them for the rest of their careers.”

The circa-1864 building (updated in 1996) on Chartres Street that housed the restaurant is on the market but the K-Paul’s name will not be a part of the sale.





