Juvenile Justice Intervention Center to Host Nov. 17 Job Fair

NEW ORLEANS — The Juvenile Justice Intervention Center will host an in-person job fair from 9 a.m. to. p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the center’s training facility located at 1100-A Milton Street.

“We are excited to welcome candidates who feel the call to serve their community and join us in our efforts to transform youth lives through restoration, rehabilitation and reentry,” said JJIC Director Dr. Kyshun Webster. “It is vital that we continue recruiting for open staff positions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where many people are either losing their jobs or struggling to find employment.”

The JJIC, previously known as the Youth Study Center, is looking for juvenile detention counselors, social workers, custodial workers and grounds patrol. Residents with Spanish-language proficiency are strongly encouraged to apply. A full list of available positions can be found by clicking here. Applicants should bring a current resume.

Applicants who have pre-applied and have been placed on a Civil Service register are encouraged to contact (504) 658-3400 to schedule an interview.

Additionally, computers may be available to applicants on an as needed basis. Due to COVID-19, the following procedures will be in place at the job fair: