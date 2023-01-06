Justin Swaim Becomes Member of Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman announced that Justin Swaim has been promoted to member after serving as an associate since joining the firm in 2015.

Swaim is a business litigation lawyer specializing in energy regulation and utilities as well as appellate law. He has represented the Louisiana Public Service Commission in numerous Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proceedings. He was consecutively recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch from 2021-2023.

“Justin is a valued member of our firm,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee, in a press release. “We appreciate the insightfulness and dedication he consistently brings to our clients.”

“I am fortunate to work with such a dynamic group of individuals at Stone Pigman whose mentorship has helped elevate my career to the next level,” said Swaim. “I look forward to many more years of producing great work for our clients.”

Swaim graduated magna cum laude from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he served as a Loyola Law Review Board Member and was recognized for numerous achievements. He earned his undergraduate degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.