Justin Lemoine Named Executive Director of Atchafalaya National Heritage Area

BATON ROUGE – Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Atchafalaya Trace Commission announced the selection of Justin Lemoine as executive director of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. Recently, Lemoine was the director of implementation for the Center for Planning Excellence’s statewide planning initiative.

“We are excited to have Justin join us as the executive director for the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area,” said Nungesser. “The ANHA is the largest freshwater swamp in the country and a vast natural resource for our state. Justin’s experience with shaping the future of areas through the use of natural resources will help further the mission of expanding economic and resource-based recreational opportunities while maintaining a healthier ecosystem throughout the 14 parishes that are a part of the heritage area.”

A graduate of Louisiana State University, Lemoine earned a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the Robert Reich School of Architecture. In 2006, he began practicing landscape architecture, managing projects from residential landscapes, designs for larger public areas to community master plans in Louisiana, Texas, Georgia and Colorado.

“The ANHA is an integral part of the cultural experience of Louisiana and has helped to shape my education and career,” said Lemoine. “The abundant natural resources and the people who have earned their livelihoods from them for centuries tell a story that is worth telling. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to tell that story and help build a coalition of ambassadors for this incredible place we call home.”

Lemoine has 14 years of experience in crafting responsive designs at all scales from residential to parks, planning and large public plazas. Immediately after college, he helped to develop community master plans, worked on recreational master plans and amenity centers, developed community identity packages and designed detailed native planting plans throughout central Texas. After moving back to Baton Rouge, he began to further develop his knowledge of native Louisiana plants and ecosystems. He has designed re-naturalized drainage that provides additional habitats for native flora and fauna, while helping to improve the environment.

