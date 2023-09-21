Katharine Gonzalez Kay

Katharine Kay’s involvement in the community extends far beyond the finances of local and regional businesses—clients she assists in her role as Market Manager of Capital One’s Regional Commercial Banking. Katharine is invested in the students and families of this community as well, working to build a strong local workforce and bright futures through Junior Achievement™ of Greater New Orleans. An alum of the program herself, Katharine today serves as a board member of Junior Achievement™ and co-chairs its Fund Development Committee.

Born in Puerto Rico, Katharine and her family moved to New Orleans in 1978 when she was just 10 years old. The courageous decision of her parents to move the family allowed Katharine a better education, and despite living in New Orleans East—a significant commute for a family of modest means—Katharine was able to attend Benjamin Franklin High School, where she was first introduced to Junior Achievement™.

“My parents instilled in us the importance of education from a very early age,” she says. “They always looked for opportunities for us to excel.”

This after-school program planted the seeds for a career in business. Katharine remembers working with a team to develop a business idea and the strategies to produce, market, and sell a product/service at a profit. This experience highlighted a number of potential career roles that piqued Katharine’s interest, eventually guiding the path she would take in college.

A Bachelor of Science degree in finance from UNO opened the door to an entry level position in Hibernia Bank’s commercial credit analysis program, and a subsequent MBA degree from Loyola University New Orleans moved her farther up the ladder. Capital One acquired Hibernia Bank in 2005, and Katharine now leads a team of relationship managers in its Regional Commercial Banking department.

“This year I am proud to celebrate 29 years at Capital One,” says Katharine. “It is a testament to hard work, my incredible associates, continuous learning, and an organization that values people, mentorship, and always doing the right thing for associates, clients, and our community.”

Junior Achievement’s mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy is something Katharine credits for her own success and is a mission she further supports through her board membership.

“I know firsthand the impact that we have on the students of Greater New Orleans,” she says. “Our experiential programs give students the opportunity to learn about real-life scenarios and inspire future careers.”

Junior Achievement™ student programs such as JA BizTown, JA Finance Park, the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge, and its Career Expo (in collaboration with YouthForce NOLA) are supported by a variety of events and fundraisers. This fall, the Crescent City Corporate Championship Golf Tournament benefiting Junior Achievement™ takes place October 27 at Beau Chene Country Club in Mandeville. On November 30, the 18th annual City Stars Soirée at Il Mercato will honor this year’s Rising Star honorees with a silent auction, live music, and more. To learn more about Junior Achievement’s programs and to get involved, visit jagno.org.