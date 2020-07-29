Junior League to Host Women’s Leadership Summit with Ochsner Baptist

NEW ORLEANS – The Junior League of New Orleans announced its inaugural Women’s Leadership Summit, a one-day training opportunity designed for all women interested in fostering their personal growth and professional development, as well as improving the communities they serve. Presented by Ochsner Baptist – home to the Women’s Pavilion – the summit will take place as a virtual event on Oct. 20.

As a new public training event for JLNO, the Women’s Leadership Summit will empower local women through a diverse lineup of speakers and sessions including an inspirational keynote speaker, an opening plenary, and nine breakout sessions. Breakout session topics will have three focus areas — professional development, personal growth, and community engagement — with all sessions reflective of JLNO’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additionally, as the country continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will feature several timely sessions dedicated to health, wellness and leadership in times of crisis.

“The Junior League of New Orleans is a training organization committed to advancing the well being of women in the Greater New Orleans region,” says Kristin Van Hook Moore, JLNO president. “Our hope is that women who attend the summit will receive tools and takeaways they can immediately implement and use in their daily lives.”

Phyllis Taylor, CEO of Endeavor Enterprises as well as chairperson and president of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, will be the summit’s keynote speaker. Taylor said she continues her late husband’s legacy to ensure students have an opportunity to receive merit-based, state-paid college tuition (the program well-known as TOPS). Additionally, she supports various philanthropic programs and scholarships with donations though the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation with the vision of contributing to the well being of the community and its citizens.

The Women’s Leadership Summit is also proud to partner with another JLNO community project, Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship, to incorporate their Big Pitch event as the culminating experience at the summit. WE Fellowship is a yearlong program supporting a female business owner with funding as well as mentoring and in-kind services sourced through JLNO’s membership. Women with at least a 50% stake in an enterprise that has been in operation between one to five years and making less than $750,000 are eligible to apply.

Registration for the Women’s Leadership Summit is now open to the public on the JLNO website. Virtual tickets are available for $50. All attendees will have the opportunity to receive or pick up a conference gift bag. Additionally, individuals can request a virtual scholarship ticket on the registration site.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available for the Women’s Leadership Summit. Proceeds directly benefit and support JLNO’s community projects. Through the organization’s fundraisers and assistance from community partners, JLNO members annually volunteer over 35,000 hours and help 95,000 Greater New Orleans residents through 190 unique volunteer opportunities, 55 training opportunities, and 80 nonprofit partnerships.

For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, leadership tracks, and event registration, visit https://www.jlno.org/wls/.





