Junior League of New Orleans Inducts Centennial Board of Directors

Photo courtesy of the Junior League of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Junior League of New Orleans inaugurated its new board of directors during the 99th annual Passing of the Gavel ceremony on May 23 at the Audubon Tea Room. Ashley Cangelosi Llewellyn will lead the organization into its centennial year as president.

JLNO is an organization of more than 1,700 women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

The 2023-2024 board of directors include Ashley Cangelosi Llewellyn (president), Tara Waldron (president-elect), Kelly Rauser, Trish Thibodeau, Paige Farrell, Robin Carubba, Rachel Robinson, Allison Shapiro Dandry, Hope Clay, Blair Broussard, Sarah Howard, Dale Ellen O-Neill and Kristen Koppel.

During the ceremony, more than 200 attendees gathered to welcome the new board of directors and celebrate JLNO’s mission. Outgoing president Holly Adkins Paczak presented $40,000 in grants to five nonprofits as part of the organization’s Community Assistance Program. The grants were awarded to First Grace Alliance ($10,000), Jericho Road ($10,000), Market Umbrella ($10,000), Dress for Success ($5,000) and Operation Restoration ($5,000).

“As we embark on our 100th anniversary, I am humbled and honored to lead this amazing organization as we continue to make a difference in the region,” said Llewellyn in a press release. “Together, we are women leading for a greater New Orleans, deeply committed to advancing the well-being of women.”