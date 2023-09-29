Junior League Hosts ‘Get on Board’ Training

NEW ORLEANS – The Junior League of New Orleans will host its annual Get on Board training from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4319 Carondelet Street.

Get on Board is a single day workshop providing knowledge and skills to current board members, nonprofit staff or those wishing to serve on a nonprofit board. Since 2008, more than 639 individuals have participated in the training.

“Get on Board is a training program created by JLNO to cultivate the skills development of individuals in our community who are active volunteers, may be interested in board service, or are in board leadership roles with area nonprofit organizations,” said Ashley Cangelosi Llewellyn, president of JLNO. “It is one of the many ways the Junior League of New Orleans serves our community through the effective action and leadership of trained and knowledgeable volunteers and board members.”

This year’s training is presented by Waters Parkerson. Get on Board topics include financial policies and fiduciary duties, legal considerations, meeting and committee management, strategic planning, effective leadership development and fundraising. Speaker presentations are augmented with interactive role-playing and information on how a board member’s responsibilities relate with other duties within a nonprofit organization.

Registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $150.