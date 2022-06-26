June 30 Deadline to Join New Orleans Chamber

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Thursday, June 30 is the deadline for area businesses to join the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and be included in its annual print directory.

The chamber directory serves as great source of referral and networking information as each member is listed both alphabetically and categorically in 2,500 printed copies which are mailed to more than 1,200 member companies throughout the greater New Orleans region and distributed at 90 annual events throughout the year.

“The New Orleans Chamber remains a valued partner in the community, promoting economic growth of our region and supporting the goals of businesses of all sizes,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, CCE, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber. “We are reminding area business owners not to miss the opportunity to build partnerships and grow their companies by joining the New Orleans Chamber and being included in our directory.”

One of the largest chambers in the state, the New Orleans Chamber is an events-driven organization, hosting over 90 per year that offer members a space to network and connect with other businesses and individuals. With membership dues among the lowest in the region, membership benefits include:

Promotion of events, specials or business information in a biweekly e-newsletter, Member Pulse

Sponsorship and hosting opportunities to heighten visibility in the community

Exclusive member logo to place on marketing materials

Lead referrals and business recommendations

Grand opening/ribbon cutting assistance

To view the 2021-2022 Membership Directory, click here. To learn more about membership at the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, visit neworleanschamber.org or contact Events & Membership Development Director, Paige Davis at (504) 799-4260.