June 30 Deadline for Excellence in Government Award Nominations

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the Bureau of Governmental Research:

BGR’s Excellence in Government Awards honor creative, dedicated local and state government employees and individual private citizens for their work to improve government in the New Orleans area. But it is often true that those who are most deserving of recognition are not well known for the positive impacts they make. That’s why we depend on nominations from you and other residents to help us find those unsung heroes and honor them. BGR has relied on public nominations since we began the awards program nearly three decades ago.

Anyone can submit a nomination by Thursday, June 30. BGR accepts nominations throughout the New Orleans area, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes. To begin the nomination process, click the button below

Click here to nominate.

There are four Excellence in Government award categories:

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained performance over a career of at least 15 years of public service. BGR will present up to two Lifetime Achievement Awards with cash awards of $1,000 each.

The Merit Award recognizes outstanding performance by public sector employees. BGR will present up to four Merit Awards with cash awards of $500 each.

The Innovation Award recognizes employees who have implemented new solutions to pressing problems. BGR will present up to three Innovation Awards with cash awards of $1,000 each.

The Citizenship Award recognizes a private citizen who has worked to improve the quality of government. BGR will present one Citizenship Award.

BGR appreciates the generous support of our sponsor, Canal Barge Company Inc., for the 2022 Excellence in Government Awards.

BGR presents the Excellence in Government Awards every two years.