June 12 Deadline for Applications to Propeller’s Impact Accelerator

Ericka Lassair (Chef Diva Dawg) with her vegan étouffée sauce

NEW ORLEANS — From Propeller:

Applications are open for Propeller’s Impact Accelerator, a 4-month program that helps startup entrepreneurs bring their ideas from vision to reality and helps existing entrepreneurs scale their impact and reach. The Impact Accelerator has supported over 300 businesses and nonprofits rooted in financial viability, social impact, racial equity, and commitment to our city and region. These ventures have generated $262+ million in revenue and financing, and created over 485 new jobs.

In addition to programming with an emphasis on operationalizing racial equity principles, the Impact Accelerator also connects participants with high-quality lead mentors and subject matter experts.

“Thanks to the Propeller Accelerator program, I was paired with a mentor and an amazing Propeller food advisor team to help cultivate an idea I have had for over seven years,” said Ericka Lassair, 2020 Impact Accelerator Alumnae. “They were a wealth of knowledge and resources that helped to refine my vision into a plant-based Creole sauce line for all. For the first time in running a business, I did not feel alone. It was the support I needed on many levels from resources, financial advice, and emotional support. I am forever grateful and I look forward to expressing the biggest thanks I can give to Propeller on the launch of my product Chef Diva Foods.”

Applications are open now through the Final Application Deadline of June 12, 2022. Apply now at bit.ly/acceleratorapply. Visit gopropeller.org/accelerator to learn more about program eligibility, upcoming Q&A sessions and more.

The 2022 Impact Accelerator is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase AdvancingCities, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Capital One Bank, Entergy Corporation, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, The RosaMary Foundation, Thrive New Orleans, GNO, Inc., US Small Business Administration, the Weishaupt Foundation, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.