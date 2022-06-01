June 10 Deadline to Apply for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program is accepting applications for the fall 2022 cohort. Click here to apply.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a program for small businesses that links learning to action. Through the program, participants will gain practical skills in topics such as negotiation, marketing, and employee management that can immediately be put into action. In addition, they will receive the tools and professional support to develop a strategic and customized growth plan that will take their business to the next level.

Watch this short video for more information.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses at Delgado Community College is currently accepting applications for entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

Are the owner or co-owner of a business

Have been in operation for at least 2 years

Generate annual sales or revenues above $75,000

Have at least 2 employees including the owner

Business owners accepted into the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program attend a mandatory program orientation, participate in 11 pre-scheduled learning sessions, 4 clinics, commit an additional 4-8 hours per week of out-of-class time to work on program-related activities, and, develop a tailored plan for growth with a Business Advisor prior to graduation.

The fall 2022 session will begin with orientation on Sept. 14 and will run 16 weeks, ending on Dec. 14.