Julie Laperouse Joins Advantage Capital

NEW ORLEANS & ST. LOUIS — Advantage Capital announced the continued expansion of its senior leadership team with the addition of industry veteran Julie Laperouse as chief talent officer. With two decades of experience helping companies and clients create meaningful corporate cultures and establish strong, strategic people pipelines, Laperouse will lead the human resources strategy for the growing venture capital firm, small business lender and impact investor.

“We are excited to bring on a dynamic leader like Julie to help shape the future of our firm,” said Ryan Brennan, managing director, Advantage Capital. “Julie shares our commitment to diversity, inclusion, coaching, and ensuring we attract and retain the next generation of leaders to accelerate our ability to push the impact investing envelope.”

Laperouse comes to Advantage Capital from Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company where she was director of culture and talent for a team of more than 800 employees. She also served as managing director of training at Emergent Method, a management consulting firm focused on helping organizations achieve their mission. As director of talent development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce, Laperouse assisted local businesses in the attraction and retention of talent including executive recruitment and recruiting program development

Laperouse holds a B.A. from Louisiana State University. She serves on the Emerging Leaders Council of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and runs the Alliance, a networking consortium of professional women. In 2017, the Baton Rouge Business Report named Laperouse to the list of Most Influential Women in Business.