JPMorgan Chase to Host Wealth-Building Summit for Black Community

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — JPMorgan Chase is hosting a full day of conversations and informational sessions to support financial health education, wealth-building, and financial inclusion for New Orleans’ Black community as part of its three-city Advancing Black Wealth Tour.

The New Orleans stop in the Advancing Black Wealth Tour will feature panel discussions with celebrity and industry experts, including interactive workshops focused on financial wellness, money saving tips, navigating the real estate market and homeownership, entrepreneurship, and wealth generation.

The Summit will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Riverview Room on Saturday, June 25. Invited speakers include:

Ian Dunlap: investor and founder of Red Panda

Daymond John: founder and CEO of FUBU, star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and CEO of the Shark Group

MC Lyte: TV Producer, DJ and philanthropist

Dr. Lynn Richardson: entertainment executive and celebrity financial expert

Chase bankers will host breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings with attendees to discuss their own financial health goals. The Advancing Black Wealth Tour is a collaboration between Chase local leaders and Advancing Black Pathways, the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion center focused on helping the Black community chart stronger paths towards economic success and empowerment.

“We want to see Black families thrive financially, and are committed to finding new ways to reach people with information we know will impact – not just individuals, but entire generations – if utilized,” said Justin Grant, executive director of community development for Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase. “We’re bringing the full force of our firm, in partnership with trusted experts, to empower communities across the country and demystify the path to building wealth over time.”

The summit is open to the public and pre-registration is required. To register for the event or access more information, visit jpmorganchase.com/advancingwealth/