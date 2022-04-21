JPMorgan Chase Helps Support Latina and Black Women Entrepreneurs

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Nonprofit group digitalundivided has partnered with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways to bring the multi-city “Breakthrough” program to New Orleans.

digitalundivided is a nonprofit that aims to “leverage the power of data, programs and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs.” The Breakthrough program hopes to unite some of the nation’s most promising emerging businesses founded and led by Latina and Black entrepreneurs. Breakthrough provides each selected business with a $5,000 grant, a mentor, and intensive workshops designed to help accelerate revenues. Applications for this Breakthrough cohort are now open through Monday, May 9.

The latest cohort will be based in New Orleans, following the success of two Breakthrough programs in Dallas and Los Angeles. The new cohort will join a community of Breakthrough alumnae who have benefited from the business workshops, funding, mentorship and exclusive sessions with multimillion-dollar founders. The previous guest speaker, Daymond John (Founder of FUBU and star of Shark Tank), provided founders with business advice and discussed the importance of thinking big as an entrepreneur. The program concludes with an in-person check ceremony and recognition reception with leaders from digitalundivided and JPMorgan Chase, who will host the NOLA cohort during Essence Festival.

“We’re excited to bring Breakthrough back with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways to New Orleans. New Orleans is a city with a vibrant legacy of culture, creativity, innovation, and resilience as it continues to push forward as one of the country’s booming tech and business centers,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided. “This summer, we will bring a new cohort of Latina and Black women founders together to super-serve their businesses, tap into the power of community, and bring their startups to the next level.”

Breakthrough NOLA 2022 Program Criteria

To apply for consideration, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Identify as a Black or Latina woman

Be 18 years of age or older

Have an established business in the New Orleans & surrounding areas that has been registered for at least 1 year

Have majority ownership of an established business with demonstrated traction

Have a technology component to your business (website or mobile app)

Generate a minimum of $50,000 annual business revenue