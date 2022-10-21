JP Schools to Host ‘Listen and Learn’ Town Halls

Getty Images

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray will host four “Listen and Learn” town halls, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Terrytown. All meetings are open to the public and take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to these conversations and hearing from our stakeholders about what is working, what can we do better or differently and how they feel we can move forward together,” said Gray.

Employee Focused Town Halls

October 25: Boudreaux Elementary (950 Behrman Highway in Terrytown)

January 17: Strehle School (178 Millie Drive in Avondale)

Family/Community Focused Town Halls

November 15: Riverdale High (240 Riverdale Drive in Jefferson)

March 14: Bissonet Plaza Elementary (6818 Kawanee Drive in Metairie)



In partnership with the Jefferson Federation of Teachers, two of the town halls will focus on issues important to employees, and the other two will focus on families and the community. These town halls provide an opportunity for families, employees and community members to have open-ended conversations with Dr. Gray. During these town halls, he answers questions and listens to concerns to better understand how stakeholders view Jefferson Parish Schools.

These meetings are structured as informal open forums. There are no set agendas for any meeting, and any participant may ask a question or offer a suggestion. More information is available at jpschools.org/TownHalls.



Ensuring people’s voices are heard and utilized is an action outlined in the system’s strategic plan, 2024: The Future Our Kids Deserve. Listen & Learn town halls are one of the ways JP Schools partners with families, community members, School Board members, agencies, and other stakeholders.