JP Schools Receives $50K Grant for Pathways Program

Getty Images

HARVEY, La. – The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that Jefferson Parish Schools will receive a $50,000 planning grant for its Fast Forward program. The goal of the grant is to help high school students earn associate degrees and apprenticeships in target career fields, including health sciences, information technology, manufacturing and academics.

“Ensuring our students graduate career and college ready is core to our strategic plan,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent for JP Schools. “We are grateful for this opportunity to forge strategic partnerships and lead the region in developing pathways for students to succeed.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, associate degree opportunities for high school students have been under-used in Louisiana. While the number of school systems offering an associate’s degree program in high school has increased, the number of students taking advantage of this opportunity remains small. Fast Forward seeks to increase both the opportunity for and participation in dual degree programs.

For more information, visit jpschools.org.