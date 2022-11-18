JP Schools Celebrate District Performance Score Growth

HARVEY La. — From Jefferson Parish Schools:

JP Schools showed the largest growth on its state report card in the last 10 years. JP Schools’ District Performance Score increased to a 74.4 as the Louisiana Department of Education released District and School Performance Scores for the 2021-2022 school year today. This 2.8 increase from the 2021 school year outpaces the state’s growth of 1.8.

“This increase could not have been possible without the hard work of our students, teachers, support staff, and administrators and the commitment of our families, School Board, and community,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “The growth we are seeing in Jefferson Parish Schools is another step in the right direction. If we continue to focus on doing what’s best for students, we can accomplish anything.”

JP Schools’ DPS equates to a letter grade of a C. JP Schools earned a B letter grade on its growth DPS, which measures if students progress a year academically for a year’s worth of instruction.

In addition to the District Performance Score increase, the district results show:

81% of Jefferson schools increased their SPS from 2021, outpacing the state average of 63%.

Four of Louisiana’s top 10 public schools are from Jefferson Parish. Haynes Academy ranked first, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy ranked second, Metairie Academy ranked eighth, and Thomas Jefferson Academy ranked ninth.

35 Jefferson schools surpassed their pre-pandemic achievement numbers, showing an increase in SPS from 2019 to 2022.

79% of Jefferson high schools improved their SPS, outpacing the state average of 46%.

Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary increased their SPS by 17.9 points and was one of the top 10 schools in the state to show the highest SPS improvement.

The state recognized 32 Jefferson schools – 40% of the district – as Top Gains Honorees, meaning they showed exceptional student growth.

The state recognized 14 Jefferson schools as Opportunity Honorees, meaning they performed in the 90th percentile or above for students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and/or English learners.

Eleven schools improved their letter grade. Fisher Middle/High School improved from a B to an A. Strehle Community School improved from a D to a B, and Bunche Elementary, Allen Ellender School, Grace King High School, Helen Cox High School, L.W. Higgins High School, and Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy improved from a C to a B. Bonnabel Magnet High School and William Hart Elementary improved from a D to a C. Tom Benson School improved from an F to a D.

In addition, 29 schools – 36% of schools – improved their School Performance Score by five points or higher.

Ten schools earned an A rating: Airline Park Academy, Fisher Middle/High School, Gretna No. 2 Academy, Haynes Academy, Metairie Academy, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy, Ray St. Pierre Academy, Riverdale High School, Ruppel Academie Francaise, and Thomas Jefferson Academy.

“Despite what we faced last year – including disruptions to teaching and learning due to the pandemic, learning loss from the previous school year, missing more than 15 days of school due to Hurricane Ida, and challenges with teacher and staff shortages – we always put students first,” said Gray. “While we still have work to do, I’m proud of what we have accomplished together.”