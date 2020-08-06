JP Schools Call on Ochsner for Help with School Safety Plan

HARVEY, La. — While Orleans Parish schools will begin the year with remote learning, Jefferson Parish Schools said it has teamed up with Ochsner Hospital for Children to “support a healthy and safe return to school for students, teachers and employees.”

Jefferson Parish Schools engaged Ochsner Hospital for Children to provide evidence-based input and guidance throughout the development of the district’s Start Strong Jefferson plan. The school system said that teaming up with Ochsner will give employees and families of JP Schools access to customized education and resources based on the latest research. Additionally, JP Schools administrators will have access to pediatricians, child development specialists and infectious disease experts who can provide guidance on any COVID-19 health and safety related issues that arise throughout the year. Ochsner Hospital for Children will also continue to provide guidance on the Start Strong Jefferson plan, providing updated recommendations as needed based on scientific data, guidance from local and regional health officials and CDC recommendations.

Safety protocols include:

All employees, students, and visitors must have a daily initial temperature check upon arrival.

All employees, students in grades PK through 12, and visitors must wear a face covering in all areas of the school.

Schools will maintain static groups and physical distance to the maximum extent possible.

School spaces will be limited to maximum group sizes, using the Louisiana Department of Education’s guidelines.

Students will wash or sanitize hands frequently, at least every two hours.

Schools will have increased cleaning and disinfecting, and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times per day.

School campuses will be restricted for non-essential visitors, volunteers and other groups

Schools will have a clear mitigation strategies and protocol for positive and presumed positive cases.

A complete list of safety protocols is available at www.jpschools.org/startstrong.

“As a trusted community resource, teaming up with Ochsner will help families and employees return to school with peace of mind,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent for Jefferson Parish Schools. “Their expert guidance was integral to the creation of our Start Strong Jefferson plan.”

JP Schools is one of several school districts and schools in the region receiving support and guidance from Ochsner Hospital for Children. This partnership will supplement and enhance the safety and health standards required by the Louisiana Department of Education on reopening schools.