JP Schools Announces Principals, Teachers of the Year

Getty Images

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools has announced the district winners for the Louisiana Department of Education’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year program. These individuals are now eligible to compete at the state level to become the 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year and Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

This year’s honorees for JP Schools Principal of the Year are Deidre Miller, Isaac G. Joseph Elementary; Cherie Soileau-Varisco, Allen Ellender School; and Dawn Matherne, Fisher Middle-High School.

This year’s honorees for JP Schools Teacher of the Year include are Diane Soignier, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School; Michele Pellissier, John Q. Adams Middle School; and Catherine Coats, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies.

“These six individuals are deserving of this recognition, and I know that their students and colleagues are proud of their accomplishments,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “It is always a pleasure to acknowledge the hard work of our educators. This award serves as a reminder of the dedication our teachers and principals have, especially during a pandemic. I am proud of the work being done in Jefferson Parish Schools, and these individuals have set the example for best practices in delivering a healthy, safe and positive learning environment.”

In partnership with the Louisiana Association of Principals and Dream Teachers, the Louisiana Department of Education annually honors the state’s most exceptional educators through the Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year program. The awards program provides an opportunity to acknowledge those educators who are making exceptional gains with students.