JP Schools Announces 2020-21 Superintendent’s Council Members
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools has announced the 87 community members – including students, parents, teachers and principals – who will form the 2020-21 Superintendent’s Councils.
“Congratulations to all of the members selected for this year’s Superintendent’s Councils. These Councils are important because they help inform our decisions, especially those impacting students, and provide a continuous connection point to engage the community in two-way communication,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent for JP Schools. “I look forward to meeting everyone and discussing how we can continue to provide the best possible learning experience for our students in Jefferson Parish Schools.”
JP Schools had an application period in October for the five Superintendent’s Councils: the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council, Parent Council, Teacher Council Principal Council and Special Education Council.
The councils will meet four times during the 2020-2021 school year to discuss topics deemed important by members while helping with decisions being made at the district level. Partnering with families, community members, board members, agencies, and other stakeholders is one of the six priorities outlined in the district’s strategic plan, 2024: The Future Our Kids Deserve. Through these councils, the district wants to ensure people’s voices are heard.
The members of the 2020-21 Superintendent’s Councils are:
Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council (22 members)
Bonnabel High: Malcom D’Ronze and Skye Gandy
East Jefferson High: Caleb Goetz and Lyra Adams
Ehret High: Alysia Treece
Fisher Middle-High: Morgan Delatte and Kelsey Loerwald
Grace King High: Keionna Herrera and Nor Gorry
Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies: Faiza Filali and Mahir Rahman
Helen Cox High: Alina Richardson
L.W. Higgins High: Amari Jones and Juliette LeBoeuf
Riverdale High: Maida Shahid and Vivian Santillo
Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy: Kelly Parker and Balseba Tewelde
Thomas Jefferson Academy for Advanced Studies: Kaitlyn Shelton and Raine Flatau
West Jefferson High: Ryan Hughes and Ashleigh Laws
Superintendent’s Parent Council (18 members)
Auranyd Alvarado, Chateau Estates Elementary
Shelia Banks, Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies
Stefani Becker, Chateau Estates Elementary
Stacie Bischof, Bridgedale Elementary
Shandricka Brown, Harold Keller Elementary
Roland Bullard, Riverdale High
Kodi Craft, Patrick F. Taylor Science &Technology Academy
Carla Davison, Helen Cox High
Audra Detillier, Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies
Victoria Duhon, C.T. Janet Elementary
Keila Joseph-Alexander, Adams Middle
America Lenox, Butler Elementary
Edward Leonard, Dolhonde Elementary
Melissa Meza, Ehret High & Ellender Elementary
Birdell Mitchell, B.A. St. Ville Elementary
Desma Perkins, East Jefferson High
Maya Valdes-Corley, Harahan Elementary
Sabrina Waters, Benson Elementary & Bonnabel High
Superintendent’s Teacher Council (21 members)
Stephanie Durant, Chateau Estates Elementary
Raynetta Frazier, Cuillier Career Center
Lyndsey Jackson, Ellender Elementary
Chiquita Jones, Marrero Middle
Moya McNulty, T.H. Harris Middle
Vivian Miller, Grace King High
Brittany Orr, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy
Esther Perez-Zemmels, Tom Benson Elementary
Emily Poche, Riviere Elementary
Tara Reese, Truman Elementary
Miriam Rosa Gomez, J.C. Ellis Elementary
Gavin Rudolph, Young Audiences Charter School
Joshua Russell, Thomas Jefferson Advanced Study Academy
Kimberly Rutherford , Paul J. Solis Elementary
Watiki Sauerwin, Mildred Harris Elementary
Rosalyn Spencer, Gretna Middle
My-Hue Tran, B.A. St. Ville Elementary
Christopher Trubiani, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary
Karl Williams, East Jefferson High
Emma Wilson, Adams Middle
Jennifer Wilson, Ehret High
Superintendent’s Principal Council (14 members)
Jason Beber, Adams Middle
Michelle Cojoe, Worley Middle
Debbie Dantin, Birney Elementary
Scott Deemer, Matas Elementary
Donna Donahoe, Cuillier Career Center
Duane Foret, Gretna Middle
Angelia Grabert, Pittman Elementary
Holly Manson, Riviere Elementary
Christopher Mays, Young Audiences Charter School
Melanie Moore, Helen Cox High
Karla Russo, Haynes Advanced Academy for Advanced Studies
Stephanie Scott, Harahan Elementary
Kathleen Sullivan, Jefferson Rise
Cecily White, Woodmere Elementary
Superintendent’s Special Education Council (12 members)
Jennifer Chastant
Urania Chong
Windy Hassan
Della Hunter
Mary Jacob
Kaye Morrison
Laura Nata
Michele O’Steen
Rana Ottallah
Tara Rosenkranz
Phyllis Tassin-Rogers
Anayansi Torres