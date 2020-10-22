JP Schools Announces 2020-21 Superintendent’s Council Members

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools has announced the 87 community members – including students, parents, teachers and principals – who will form the 2020-21 Superintendent’s Councils.

“Congratulations to all of the members selected for this year’s Superintendent’s Councils. These Councils are important because they help inform our decisions, especially those impacting students, and provide a continuous connection point to engage the community in two-way communication,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent for JP Schools. “I look forward to meeting everyone and discussing how we can continue to provide the best possible learning experience for our students in Jefferson Parish Schools.”

JP Schools had an application period in October for the five Superintendent’s Councils: the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council, Parent Council, Teacher Council Principal Council and Special Education Council.

The councils will meet four times during the 2020-2021 school year to discuss topics deemed important by members while helping with decisions being made at the district level. Partnering with families, community members, board members, agencies, and other stakeholders is one of the six priorities outlined in the district’s strategic plan, 2024: The Future Our Kids Deserve. Through these councils, the district wants to ensure people’s voices are heard.

The members of the 2020-21 Superintendent’s Councils are:

Superintendent’s Student Leadership Council (22 members)

Bonnabel High: Malcom D’Ronze and Skye Gandy

East Jefferson High: Caleb Goetz and Lyra Adams

Ehret High: Alysia Treece

Fisher Middle-High: Morgan Delatte and Kelsey Loerwald

Grace King High: Keionna Herrera and Nor Gorry

Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies: Faiza Filali and Mahir Rahman

Helen Cox High: Alina Richardson

L.W. Higgins High: Amari Jones and Juliette LeBoeuf

Riverdale High: Maida Shahid and Vivian Santillo

Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy: Kelly Parker and Balseba Tewelde

Thomas Jefferson Academy for Advanced Studies: Kaitlyn Shelton and Raine Flatau

West Jefferson High: Ryan Hughes and Ashleigh Laws

Superintendent’s Parent Council (18 members)

Auranyd Alvarado, Chateau Estates Elementary

Shelia Banks, Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies

Stefani Becker, Chateau Estates Elementary

Stacie Bischof, Bridgedale Elementary

Shandricka Brown, Harold Keller Elementary

Roland Bullard, Riverdale High

Kodi Craft, Patrick F. Taylor Science &Technology Academy

Carla Davison, Helen Cox High

Audra Detillier, Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies

Victoria Duhon, C.T. Janet Elementary

Keila Joseph-Alexander, Adams Middle

America Lenox, Butler Elementary

Edward Leonard, Dolhonde Elementary

Melissa Meza, Ehret High & Ellender Elementary

Birdell Mitchell, B.A. St. Ville Elementary

Desma Perkins, East Jefferson High

Maya Valdes-Corley, Harahan Elementary

Sabrina Waters, Benson Elementary & Bonnabel High

Superintendent’s Teacher Council (21 members)

Stephanie Durant, Chateau Estates Elementary

Raynetta Frazier, Cuillier Career Center

Lyndsey Jackson, Ellender Elementary

Chiquita Jones, Marrero Middle

Moya McNulty, T.H. Harris Middle

Vivian Miller, Grace King High

Brittany Orr, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy

Esther Perez-Zemmels, Tom Benson Elementary

Emily Poche, Riviere Elementary

Tara Reese, Truman Elementary

Miriam Rosa Gomez, J.C. Ellis Elementary

Gavin Rudolph, Young Audiences Charter School

Joshua Russell, Thomas Jefferson Advanced Study Academy

Kimberly Rutherford , Paul J. Solis Elementary

Watiki Sauerwin, Mildred Harris Elementary

Rosalyn Spencer, Gretna Middle

My-Hue Tran, B.A. St. Ville Elementary

Christopher Trubiani, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary

Karl Williams, East Jefferson High

Emma Wilson, Adams Middle

Jennifer Wilson, Ehret High

Superintendent’s Principal Council (14 members)

Jason Beber, Adams Middle

Michelle Cojoe, Worley Middle

Debbie Dantin, Birney Elementary

Scott Deemer, Matas Elementary

Donna Donahoe, Cuillier Career Center

Duane Foret, Gretna Middle

Angelia Grabert, Pittman Elementary

Holly Manson, Riviere Elementary

Christopher Mays, Young Audiences Charter School

Melanie Moore, Helen Cox High

Karla Russo, Haynes Advanced Academy for Advanced Studies

Stephanie Scott, Harahan Elementary

Kathleen Sullivan, Jefferson Rise

Cecily White, Woodmere Elementary

Superintendent’s Special Education Council (12 members)

Jennifer Chastant

Urania Chong

Windy Hassan

Della Hunter

Mary Jacob

Kaye Morrison

Laura Nata

Michele O’Steen

Rana Ottallah

Tara Rosenkranz

Phyllis Tassin-Rogers

Anayansi Torres