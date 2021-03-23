JP High School Students to Resume In-Person Learning Five Days a Week

Getty Images

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools announced today that high school students currently following a hybrid learning model will return in person five days a week beginning Monday, March 29. Details of the staggered approach:

Grades 9 and 12 will return in-person five days a week beginning Monday, March 29.

Grades 10 and 11 will return in-person five days a week beginning Wednesday, March 31.

Virtual Jefferson will continue to be an option for families. Hybrid students who do not wish to return to campus 100% in-person can opt to attend school 100% virtually. Families wishing to move to Virtual Jefferson should reach out directly to their school.

“As stated in Start Strong Jefferson, our goal all along has been to safely prioritize in-person learning,” said James Gray, superintendent of JP Schools. “We know the majority of our students learn best from in-person instruction. Bringing students back to campus five days a week is the best way to close any knowledge gaps and ensure all students progress.”

For more information on JP Schools and it’s COVID-19 protocols, visit jpschools.org/startstrong.