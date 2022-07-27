Josh Fleig Joins GNO Inc. as Vice President of Business Development

NEW ORLEANS — Josh Fleig recently joined the Greater New Orleans Inc. team as the vice president of business development. He leads a cross-functional team, with the goal of growing jobs and investment throughout our region. He has three focus areas: business attraction; business retention and growth; and entrepreneurship. He will oversee a business attraction and lead development strategy focusing on target sectors for the Greater New Orleans region, as well as lead efforts to help grow the region’s existing business base. Starting under the Jindal administration in 2012, Fleig built the strategy that led to many of the software and digital media wins during his tenure at Louisiana Economic Development. He was also instrumental in creating the state’s Entertainment Development Fund as well as the State Small Business Credit Initiative.