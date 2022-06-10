Jose Alvarado Makes Waitr Delivery to Local Boys and Girls Club

NEW ORLEANS – From Waitr:

New Orleans Pelicans player Jose Alvarado put his “Waitr jersey” on today and made a special delivery to a local Boys and Girls Club. Along with the delivery service Waitr, Alvarado dropped by the Westbank Boys and Girls Club earlier today for lunch, snacks and fun activities with the kids.

The Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans provided the lunch for 40 children who get their meals at the Westbank Boys and Girls Club now that schools are closing for the summer. But today was special as Alvarado took part in the club’s after-lunch activities including special basketball competitions with the kids while they enjoyed extra snacks provided by Alvarado and Waitr.

Alvarado signed autograph mini basketballs and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon.

“What a great day at the Westbank Boys and Girls Club! I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to spend time and talk with these terrific young people,” he said. “And from what I saw on the court, we might have some future pros.”

Along with his appearance, anyone who goes on Alvarado’s popular Instagram account @realrytejose can get the free delivery code “JoseDelivers” for the next time you order from Waitr.

Alvarado became the first NBA player to sign a partnership with Waitr earlier this year. They have worked closely to strengthen ties with the local New Orleans community. As recently as this past January, Waitr presented the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana with a $10,000 donation from the app’s Holiday Food Drive.

As schools are closing for the summer, Second Harvest steps up to meet the need for meals for those out of school. It provides 2,300 lunches a day at 50 different sites throughout Southeast Louisiana.

