Jones Walker Welcomes Ryan Evans as Director of PR and Communications

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP has welcomed Ryan Evans as director of public relations and communications. Based in New Orleans, he will work closely with the Jones Walker leadership team, the chief marketing officer, and the marketing and business development department to “identify, pursue and maximize the impact of innovative PR and communications opportunities.”

Evans will develop and implement strategies that raise the profile of the firm and its attorneys among local, regional, and national legal and industry audiences. Among other projects, he will manage Jones Walker’s content development and placement, internal and external education programs, communications activities, and social media and influencer initiatives. He will also serve as the firm’s point person for media inquiries and award nominations.

Evans has more than a decade of experience as a PR executive and six years of service as a legislative staffer in the U.S. House of Representatives. He joins the firm after serving as vice president of public relations at Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Bond Moroch in various public relations positions, driving client accounts in the legal, maritime, industrial, construction, transportation, hospitality and entertainment industries.