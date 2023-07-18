Jones Walker Maritime Practice Earns National Rankings

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Jones Walker LLP has announced that its Maritime Practice Group received national rankings in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA by Chambers and Partners and in the 2023 Legal 500 United States guide.

The Maritime Practice Group was awarded national rankings in all three maritime categories in Chambers USA, including Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York), and Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory. The group was also recognized as a “Top Tier” firm in the Legal 500 United States categories Industry focus – Transport: Shipping – Finance and Industry focus – Transport: Shipping – Litigation and Regulations.

The following Jones Walker maritime partners were listed individually as nationally recognized attorneys in Chambers USA:

William C. Baldwin, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance

George J. Fowler, III, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

Grady S. Hurley, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

R. Scott Jenkins, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory

Cindy Matherne Muller, Offshore Energy

The following Jones Walker maritime partners, special counsel, and associates were listed as nationally recognized attorneys in the Legal 500 United States: