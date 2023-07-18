Jones Walker Construction Team Ranked Nationally

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Jones Walker LLP announced that its Construction Industry Team once again received national rankings in both the 2023 edition of Chambers USA by Chambers and Partners and in the 2023 Legal 500 United States guide.

The firm’s construction team earned a national ranking in Chambers USA, the world’s leading legal data and analytics provider, in the Construction category. The group also earned a national ranking in the Legal 500 United States Construction (including construction litigation) category.

The following Jones Walker construction partners were listed individually as regionally recognized construction attorneys in Chambers USA:

Christopher D. Cazenave, Louisiana

Neal J. Sweeney, Georgia

Chad V. Theriot, Georgia

Richard J. Tyler, Louisiana

The following Jones Walker construction partners were listed as nationally recognized attorneys in the Legal 500 United States: