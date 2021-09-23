Jones Walker Adds Lena Giangrosso to Healthcare Litigation Team

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP announced that Lena Giangrosso has joined the firm’s New Orleans office as special counsel in the litigation practice group and a member of the healthcare litigation team.

Giangrosso is a litigator and trial and appellate attorney who represents businesses, individuals, and local and state governments in a broad range of commercial and civil disputes heard in federal and state courts. Among other areas, she has experience in medical malpractice, insurance defense and coverage, and casualty and tort defense.

An American Lawyer 2021 Lawyer of Distinction in Civil Litigation, Giangrosso is enthusiastic about joining the firm.

“Jones Walker is a local powerhouse. I am excited about this next phase in my career and am looking forward to becoming an asset in the healthcare litigation team,” she said.

“I am pleased to welcome Lena to our firm,” added Bill Hines, Jones Walker managing partner. “Our clients will benefit immediately from her healthcare litigation knowledge.”

Focused on the education and professional development of early-career attorneys, Giangrosso serves as an adjunct professor at Tulane University Law School, where she teaches trial advocacy. She also served for six years as a member of the hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board.

Giangrosso earned her JD from Tulane University Law School in 2008, and her BA in English from Rutgers University in 2004.