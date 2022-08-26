John R. Guenard Joins Flanagan Partners

NEW ORLEANS — Flanagan Partners has announced that John R. Guenard has joined the firm’s litigation and appellate teams.

Guenard, in the firm’s New Orleans office, has experience in a variety of fields, including commercial disputes, civil and criminal appeals, and government investigations. He is a 2009 graduate of Tulane Law School, where he graduated first in his class and served as editor in chief of the Tulane Law Review. After law school, he clerked for the Hon. Edith Brown Clement on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and practiced law in Washington, D.C. and New Orleans. He is licensed to practice law in Louisiana, the District of Columbia and Illinois.

Guenard is a U.S. Army veteran, having served as both an infantry officer and judge advocate. He continues to serve as a judge advocate in the Louisiana Army National Guard, holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Flanagan Partners LLP is a business-oriented law firm located in New Orleans and Denver.