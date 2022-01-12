John Pourciau Joins Leadership Team at LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has hired John Pourciau to be its new assistant vice president of government affairs. In this role, Pourciau will be responsible for supporting governmental relations, fostering strategic partnerships and developing innovative initiatives for the health system.

Pourciau brings nearly 15 years of healthcare and government relations experience to the LCMC Health team. Prior to joining in the organization, he served as chief of staff for LaToya Cantrell in her positions as Mayor and District B Councilmember. Throughout his years of public service, Pourciau provided high-level local and state legislative oversight and advised the city on key programs, including the Fair Share Initiative and affordable housing.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our LCMC Health family,” said Ayame Dinkler, LCMC Health chief administrative officer. “Along with his vast experience in city leadership, he is well versed in healthcare and governmental policy and shares our commitment to improving health. He brings a wealth of strategic expertise to our strong and diverse team of healthcare leaders and we look forward to his valuable contributions.”

During his public service career, Pourciau has worked on voter outreach, public health, criminal justice reform and more. His experience also includes addressing pertinent issues including healthcare access, social justice, and government affairs in both the public and private sector.

“Serving the public has been one of the most gratifying aspects of my career and I am incredibly proud to continue this important work at LCMC Health, an organization committed to quality healthcare for all New Orleanians,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with a team of passionate professionals and engaged leaders to help make a meaningful impact on the future of healthcare in this city and beyond.”

Pourciau earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Amherst College and a Juris Doctor from the Beasley School of Law at Temple University.