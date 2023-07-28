John Peak Promoted to VP at Lockton Companies

METAIRIE, La. — Lockton Companies, an independent global insurance brokerage and consulting group, has promoted John Peak to the role of vice president of Lockton – Dunning Series.

Lockton-Dunning Series of Lockton Companies operates as an insurance brokerage firm. It provides risk management, claims consulting, risk control, strategic consulting, mergers and acquisition, and other services.

Peak joined Lockton’s “People Solutions” team in 2021 as an assistant vice president supporting the Gulf Coast region in the New Orleans office. He was awarded one of six Lockton Impact awards earlier this year. He has more than 10 years of experience in the health and welfare benefits industry.