John Overby Becomes Member of Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann announces the membership of John Overby, who has served as special counsel since joining the firm in 2016.

“This is a tremendous honor, and I look forward to furthering the outstanding reputation the firm has cultivated for the past 90 years,” said Overby. “I am very fortunate to work with such outstanding colleagues.”

Overby is an estate planning and administration specialist, certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization. He concentrates his practice in the areas of estate, tax and property planning, including succession administration and fiduciary litigation. Overby utilizes a full range of techniques to customize plans for firm clients from basic wills and trusts to more sophisticated defective grantor trusts, family-owned limited liability entities, life insurance trusts, and generation skipping “dynasty” trusts.

Overby is a New Orleans native and graduated cum laude from Tulane University Law School. He received master’s degree in taxation and a certificate in employee benefits law from Georgetown University Law Center. He was named a “Top Lawyer” by New Orleans Magazine last year. Over the years, Overby has enjoyed volunteering his legal services through the New Orleans Pro Bono Project. He previously served on the board of governors for the Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy, a charter school that provides online learning opportunities to at-risk children.