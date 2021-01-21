John Maxwell Will Share Leadership Insights on 21st Century Business Forum

NEW ORLEANS (JAN. 21, 2021) – John Maxwell, best-selling author of The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership and more than a dozen other books, will be the featured guest on the next 21st Century Business Forum presented by Biz New Orleans. Scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, the virtual event will be hosted by Jon Gordon. Registration is free.

The 21st Century Business Forum, which debuted in January, features a lineup of successful executives, experts and global thought leaders sharing ideas and insights to help listeners navigate business challenges and opportunities. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month.

Maxwell is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Business Week bestselling author, speaker, coach and leader who has sold more than 33 million books in 50 languages. He is considered one of the most influential leadership experts in the world. A recipient of the Horatio Alger Award and the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network, Maxwell influences Fortune 500 CEOs, the presidents of nations and entrepreneurs around the world.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Biz New Orleans and sponsored by Engel & Volkers New Orleans and New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. Sign up at www.businessforumusa.com/neworleans