John Jerry Glas Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

NEW ORLEANS – John Jerry Glas has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. Mr. Glas is the chair of the Civil Litigation Department at the law firm of Deutsch Kerrigan LLP. He has tried 114 trials, including 75 jury trials and 39 judge trials, and has authored three book chapters for the series of books published by the American Bar Association titled “From The Trenches.”

Mr. Glas earned a B.A. in philosophy from the College of the Holy Cross and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Toronto before graduating from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Mr. Glas served as an assistant district attorney for Orleans Parish.

The special induction ceremony at which Mr. Glas became a fellow took place before an audience of 561 during the recent induction ceremony at the 2020 spring meeting of the college in Tucson, Az. Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the college is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship. Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including active fellows, emeritus fellows, judicial fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and honorary fellows.