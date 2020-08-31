Joe’s Café on Barataria Reopens After Renovations, Management Change

NEW ORLEANS – Joe’s Café in Marrero officially reopened for dine-in, take-out, delivery and drive through in August after undergoing renovations and a change in management. The new manager is Troy Armand, who previously ran the local restaurant chain’s Westwego location.

Joe’s is celebrating the reopening with a selection of freshly made specialty donuts and the installation of new TVs. In addition to Armand, the Barataria location is also welcoming other new faces to its staff.

“We are so excited about the additions to our team,” said Armand. “Our new servers, cooks, and donut cutters are hard-working and well trained. They love what they do. The community really seems to love them, and so do we.”

Joe’s Café is located at 2691 Barataria Blvd. The menyu includes breakfast, daily lunch specials and signature burgers. Desserts include handmade apple fritters, buttermilk drops, cinnamon rolls, Texas donuts, eclairs, beignets, petit fours, turtles, maple bacon logs and muffins.

Joe’s Café has been in business for more than 30 years. James and Stacey Armand opened their first donut shop on Lapalco Boulevard in 1988. The business has expanded to include a full menu at six locations. The Armand’s four sons – Justin, Troy, Jonathan and Brandon – have joined the family business. The family takes pride in serving delicious donuts and well-seasoned food, prepared by people who share a love of cooking. Visit Joesknowsfood.com for more donut information and location hours!

Locations

Barataria: 2691 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, (504) 309-1547

Westwego: 1020 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, LA 70094, (504) 827-1234

Causeway: 3616 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002, (504) 301-3400

Veterans: 2201 Veterans Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062, (504) 305-5049

Lapalco: 5957 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, (504) 328-1234

Terrytown: 857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056, (504) 265-0234