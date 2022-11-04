Joe’s Café Announces Gretna Location Opening Monday, November 7

GRETNA, La (press release) – Joe’s Café is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest restaurant location in Gretna on Monday, November 7. This family-owned donut shop has been in business for more than 30 years and will be the first franchise owned by Troy and Melissa Armand. This new location at 2912 Belle Chase Hwy. will serve as a model for the future growth of the Joe’s brand.

Weeks before the original open date in 2021, Hurricane Idea wreaked havoc on the building. Troy and Melissa had to start over when they discovered the storm had peeled back half of their roof. With a lot of work and a year later, the location will finally open their doors.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges in getting this location off the ground,” stated Troy Armand.

“Our faith and family got us through these rough patches,” added Melissa Armand. “The restaurant is even better than its original design. We are excited to start serving the Gretna and Belle Chasse communities.”

The Gretna location will be open daily from 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. and will offer full breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course, donuts to dine-in and drive-thru guests. Take-out and delivery will also be available through online ordering JoesKnowsFood.com. Gretna’s location updates will also be listed on the company website.

Joe’s Café is locally known for their homemade donuts, with a full-service menu all day and night. Joe’s menu has a broad selection of specialty donuts, handmade hamburgers, sandwiches, and Cajun and Creole dishes. Joe’s Café takes pride in their philosophy of creating delicious food using locally sourced ingredients. The new restaurant location opening shows the family’s commitment to customer satisfaction, delicious food, and a hard work ethic. This is what makes the small business thrive.

Locations:

2912 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna, La 70056, 504-302-7787

Open Daily, 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Beginning November 7)

3616 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002, (504)-301-3400

Open Daily, 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

2691 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, (504)-309-1547

Open Daily, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056, (504)-301-3400

Sun-Thurs, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri & Sat, Open 24 HOURS

5957 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, (504)-328-1234

Sun-Wed, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thurs-Sat, Open 24 HOURS

1020 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, LA 70094, (504)-827-1234

Wed-Sat, 24 Hours

Sun-Tues, 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.