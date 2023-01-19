Joe Eagan Appointed General Manager of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home

NEW ORLEANS – Joe Eagan has been appointed general manager of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, a Dignity Memorial provider.

Eagan will manage daily operations of the funeral home and 127-acre cemetery grounds, overseeing a staff of approximately 100 employees. A sixth-generation funeral home director, Eagan previously served as general manager for four Dignity Memorial funeral homes in the greater New Orleans area: Leitz-Eagan Funeral Homes in Metairie and Marrero, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in Norco, and Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden in Covington. He will remain in an advisory role for these four businesses.

“The families we care for are in good hands with Joe Eagan,” said Huey Campbell, Dignity Memorial New Orleans market director. “Joe’s industry experience, innate leadership abilities and empathetic nature make him the ideal candidate for this role. We are so pleased he is joining our staff of experienced professionals at Lake Lawn Metairie. He is a welcome addition to the team.”

Eagan currently serves on the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals board and St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He is the vice president of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association and a member of the Krewe of Thoth. Eagan holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of New Orleans.

“I am honored to continue my professional journey by overseeing the caring, compassionate team of professionals at Lake Lawn,” said Eagan. “My top priority is to continue offering the highest level of service, on par with what we have provided for multiple generations of families for more than 150 years.”