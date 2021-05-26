JOB1 to Host Youth and Young Adult Expo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Employers, resource providers, young adults and youth service groups from across the city will convene at the “JOB1,000 Youth and Young Adult EXPO” on June 4, in the Great Hall at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“This is a perfect opportunity for businesses to connect with job seekers,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We are emerging from the pandemic as other cities and states are doing, and we’re endeavoring to put a laser focus on our youth and young adults. They have had to deal with major challenges and lack of access to programs and other opportunities that would be a part of the normal summer and post-graduate process.”

Sponsored by JOB1, the American Jobs Center, and the City of New Orleans Office of Workforce Development, the expo will provide youth and young adults, ages 14-24, with employment opportunities, work readiness training, internships, and more. In school and out of school youth, as well as those in college, college graduates, and young adults living independently will be able to network and discuss opportunities that will increase their skills and quality of life.

“The JOB1,000 Expo is here to offer what our city and its people are in critical need of: opportunities,” says Sunae Villavaso, Director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Through this event we are featuring opportunities for internships and training programs, in addition to promoting access to social services that have been and will continue to be available to our local community members as we all rebound from the pandemic.”

As the city rebuilds its economic infrastructure post COVID-19, JOB1,000 “Putting Our People to Work” is a targeted effort to connect job seekers with the support services and employer connections that are offered through the city’s workforce development arm.

The expo will also offer businesses a much needed pool of applicants to fill employment vacancies as well as give residents an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations provided by New Orleans East Hospital.

“We are very excited to be able to make these connections on behalf of the residents, including reaching out to ensure that our younger demographic has access to the necessary skill assessments and training to get quality jobs that meet their individual and household needs,” Villavaso said.

Doors to the free event open at 10 AM and the event ends at 3 PM. For more information or to register, please visit JOB1nola.org.