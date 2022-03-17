JOB1 To Host Algiers Neighborhood Job Fair

NEW ORLEANS — JOB1, in partnership with Big Chief Melancon and the Ole and Nu Style Fellas Social Aide and Pleasure Organization, will host a neighborhood job fair on Saturday, March 19 at Delgado Community College’s West Bank campus, 2600 General Meyer Avenue.

“JOB1 works and we want to connect people to jobs, training programs, opportunities and other resources that will improve their quality of life,” said Sunae Villavaso, director of the City of New Orleans Office of Workforce Development.

She said JOB1 has a database of thousands of jobs and wants to continue “meeting residents where they are by bringing the jobs to them.”

The neighborhood job fair will take place in Delgado’s Student Life Center. Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit JOB1NOLA.org